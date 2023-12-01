Where Can You Stream ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’?

There is nothing “mediocre” about Mad Max: Fury Road. It’s one of the best movies of the 2010s, and one of the best action movies of all-time. Directed by George Miller, Fury Road follows the titular Max, played by Tom Hardy, who begrudgingly teams up with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to take down the water-hoarding Immortal Joe (Immortan Joe). Also, Nicholas Hoult is there as a chrome paint-huffing War Boy who drives like a maniac. It’s great.

If you somehow haven’t seen Mad Max: Fury Road or you want to rewatch it for the 12th time, there’s a way to see it ahead of the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the trailer for which was released yesterday. Fury Road is available to stream on Max (fitting) as of December 1st, as well as Tubi.

Here’s more on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, comes out on May 24, 2024.