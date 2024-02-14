Mad Max: Fury Road quickly earned its place as a modern masterpiece. This year, iconic director George Miller will attempt to add to that film’s mythology with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga . Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role, the highly-anticipated film will tell the tale of the badass warrior as she becomes a force to be reckoned with in a post-apocalyptic world.

Plot

Set 45 years after the collapse, Furiosa is a prequel to the 2015 smash hit Mad Max: Fury Road. That film saw Charlize Theron tackle the breakout role of the one-armed Imperiator Furiosa. Holding her own alongside Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky, the two ripped through Immortan Joe’s War Rig in the action spectacle.

Furiosa will take us back to the character’s origin as Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the role in this wild prequel that aims to be another rip-roaring installment in the epic Mad Max series.

Here’s the official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Cast

Joining Taylor-Joy in the film is a barely recognizable Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus. In full Bradley Cooper-style, the actor is sporting a prosthetic nose for the George Miller film, and he’s chewing scenery like nothing we’ve seen from the actor before.

Here’s what Hemsworth said about working on the ambitious prequel via Comic Book:

“What was refreshing working with George is that every frame was thought out. Every single frame was necessary; it was servicing the whole. It was part of a grander plan and a message, and so there was no waste. Everything you see is essential, and means something, and supports the characters’ journey, the narrative, the overall arc of the film, and it was exhausting in the best way. All of us showed up and were willing to commit and throw ourselves on the line to service this journey and this film and this franchise that has existed for forty-something years now.”

Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles round out the rest of the Furiosa cast.