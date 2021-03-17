In a historic first for Marvel Comics, a new gay Captain America will debut during Pride Month as the comics giant expands its increasingly diverse roster of characters. Known as the “Captain America of the Railways,” Aaron Fischer will make his first appearance in The United States of Captain America #1, a new series that will explore “everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities.” In the young Fischer’s case, the LGBTQ+ hero does his best to protect runaways and homeless teens even though he doesn’t possess the powers of Steve Rogers’ super-soldier serum.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” [Aaron Fischer creator Aaron] Trujillo said in a statement. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Considering the new comic series follows Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson (The Falcon), and John Walker (U.S. Agent) taking a road trip to find Cap’s missing shield, it sounds like Aaron Fischer will get a chance to meet his inspiration when the first issue hits in June.

You can see artwork of the Captain America of the Railways below:

The announcement of Aaron Fischer arrives just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to go big on a diverse change to Captain America. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will focus on Anthony Mackie’s Falcon as he questions whether he’s willing to wield Cap’s shield following the events of Avengers: Endgame, and more importantly, whether America is ready to accept a Black Captain America if he does rise to the challenge.

