In the final moments of The Flash, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen is confident that he’s fixed the multiverse after making a rash decision to alter time by stopping his mom’s murder. Everything seems to be back in place, which Barry assumes is the case as his Justice League mentor Bruce Wayne (a.ka. Batman) pulls up to see him.

There’s just one small problem, the figure emerging from the car is not the Ben Affleck Batman that Barry knows. It’s George Clooney, prompting a confused Barry to exclaim “Who the f*ck are you?” as this movie fades to black. The cameo sparked a flurry of speculation that Clooney’s Batman was coming back even though The Flash belongs to the old DC Extended Universe that will be wiped away by James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

The Clooney cameo was nothing more than a fun, wildly unexpected gag considering he’s spent the past 20 years since Batman & Robin bombed at the box office swearing up and down that he’d never return as the Caped Crusader. And that’s still the case.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight (via EW), Clooney confirmed that The Flash cameo was a one-time thing. “I don’t think there are enough drugs in the world for me to go back again,” he said.

Clooney also made sure to make a joke about his Bat-nipples. The guy can’t talk about his time as Batman without bringing up the nips.

“I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor,” Clooney joked. “I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?'”

