We’re nearly three weeks into the SAG-AFTRA strike, which saw more than 170,000 actors joining the already picketing WGA. It’s not clear how long it will last, but actors are furious about issues including sinking residuals and the possibility that they could be replaced by AI. Many striking actors aren’t rich, and not having steady paychecks is already a problem. At least there’s been some help from some of the biggest players in Hollywood.

Already it’s been reported that Dwayne Johnson and Seth MacFarlane opened up their wallets with gigantic donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides financial assistance to workaday actors. As per The New York Times, others have joined them. In fact, George Clooney and Meryl Streep helped lead a campaign that sought donations from some of the wealthiest thespians in the industry. In fact, now there’s a Google doc tracking who’s given:

Eight more stars (Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oprah Winfrey) gave $1 million or more, along with two star couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Between them they’ve amassed $15 million over the last three weeks.

“I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line,” Streep said in a statement. “In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath.”

The two-pronged strike is the first time the two guilds have gone on strike together since 1960. Fran Drescher is the president of SAG-AFTRA, but do you know who had her job then? None other than GOP titan Ronald Reagan.

(Via NYT)