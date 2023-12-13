The Oceans movie franchise has been slowly expanding with the female-centric film, Oceans 8, and a recently announced prequel movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. For a while now, it seems like the original cast starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and a murderer’s row of talent went out on a high note following 2007’s well-received Ocean’s 13.

Well, don’t count the old gang out yet.

In a new interview with Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan, Clooney heavily hinted that he might dust off his tux and saddle up next to Pitt and the boys for an all-new Ocean’s movie. But whatever you do, don’t call it Ocean’s 14. Clooney doesn’t like that name.

George Clooney: We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. Wait, really? Like, Oceans 14? George Clooney: Well … I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style. Oh really? The George Burns movie? George Clooney: Yeah. George Burns and… Art Carney I think? Is he in that? George Clooney: Carney, yeah. We’re not quite that old.

Clooney also revealed a fun little fact about Danny Ocean. In Ocean’s 12, Julia Roberts‘ character Tess realize she looks like the actress Julia Roberts, which raises the question of what movie star does Danny think he look like.

“Honestly, that’s a very good question. Danny Ocean thought he looked like Brad Pitt in the Ocean universe,” Clooney told Ryan. “And that was really disappointing when someone told him he looked like me.”

(Via Uproxx)