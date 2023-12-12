Hollywood is simply mad about those revivals. If a movie or show was once popular and still has some cultural cachet, there’s a good chance it could come back in some form, even if it’s a shadow of its former self. So what of Pretty Woman, the third highest-grosser of 1990? Surely the world wouldn’t mind catching up with Vivan the sex worker and Edward the corporate shark. Alas, apparently one of them might have left this mortal (fictional) coil.

Julia Roberts says “Leave the World Behind” is both a disaster movie and a thriller, but also “a story about this family, this husband and wife, who are kind of opposites.”@GayleKing also quizzes her on iconic roles — and Roberts opens up about marriage to her “favorite human.” pic.twitter.com/laSQXvs4tm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 12, 2023

Per Entertainment Weekly, Julia Roberts sat down for a pow-wow with CBS Mornings to talk about the lengthy apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind. The subject of her big breakthrough came up, with interviewer Gayle King asking her what she thinks her and Richard Gere’s characters would be up to today. Are they still a thing? Did they break up? Roberts had another idea about their fate.

“I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling,” Roberts replied. “And now she runs his business.”

Edward’s business, by the way, was buying up companies and breaking them up for monetary scrap iron, though at the end of the film it seemed like, thanks to Vivian, he’d had a Scrooge-ian change of heart. Maybe he got into charities instead, which would be a better business for Vivian to take over.

Though Roberts and Gere never made a Pretty Woman sequel, they did reunite at decade’s end for Runaway Bride, a more wholesome rom-com that was so different from its R-rated predecessor that it was rated PG. (Not even PG-13! The ‘90s were a turbulent decade.) Roberts had a more optimistic answer for what that couple was up to now.

“They stay together. He doesn’t die in this one,” she said. “They’re gonna stay together.”

Pretty Woman currently streams on AMC+, while Runaway Bride now lives on Netflix.

(Via EW)