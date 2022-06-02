After bringing Three Thousand Years of Longing to Cannes, director George Miller‘s next project will be the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Miller had the whole thing planned out until filming Three Thousand Years led to a problem: He loved working with Tilda Swinton.

With his appreciation for the actor at an all-time high, Miller tried to find a way to get Swinton into Furiosa, but he couldn’t bring himself to shoe-in a character just for her. He’s seen how that story ends too many times. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“In Suspiria, she played three roles, one of which is an old man, so I thought, well, she could play one of the men [in Furiosa]. But unfortunately, there was no role that she would fit. If you force a character into a film, it’s usually the first one to end up on the cutting room floor,” said Miller of Swinton, whom he met five years ago during Cannes. “I would never do that to her, but I definitely wanted to make it happen.”

When we say Miller is jumping straight to Furiosa, we weren’t kidding around. The Mad Max prequel started filming on Wednesday, less than two weeks after Miller stopped by Cannes to premiere Three Thousand Years and gush about Swinton. While that means Furiosa will be arriving sooner rather than later, Miller will no doubt take his time in an effort to match the technical wizardry of Fury Road, which is regarded as one of the best action films ever made.

