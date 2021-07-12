Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch made its long-anticipated premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Critics are calling it “the film equivalent of a short story collection” with “hand-crafted visual delights and eccentric performances from a stacked ensemble,” raves the Hollywood Reporter, and Anderson’s “most visually remarkable [feature], each frame filled with meticulously crafted small details that add up to a dense, inviting cinematic jewel box,” according to Screen Daily. It received a nine-minute standing ovation, or enough time for Adam Driver to finish two cigarettes. But more importantly, Tilda Swinton pranked Timothée Chalamet real good at the premiere.

“Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during The French Dispatch standing ovation,” tweeted Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who caught the moment the Memoria star hugged Chalamet — and unknowingly stuck a “Tilda Swinton” back on his back. It’s a real “kick me” move from the Oscar winner / prank-loving rascal.

Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during ‘The French Dispatch’ standing ovation. #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/MNmkzdUktA — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 12, 2021

Winston better watch himself. There’s a new Prank Sinatra in town (in, uh, France).

Here’s more on The French Dispatch:

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.

Wes Anderson’s 10th feature film opens on October 22.