Godzilla has been out and about these days. He recently appeared on AppleTV+’s monster show Monarch and he will team up with his frenemy King Kong later this year. So he’s got a lot on his plate, not even accounting for Godzilla Minus One, the latest blockbuster to feature the big guy. It wouldn’t be surprising if he showed up on The Masked Singer at some point.

Godzillas Minus One was released in December and just became one of the highest-grossing Japanese language films in domestic box office history, all thanks to the destructive lizard. The film just crossed over the $100 million mark after making history as the most successful debut ever for a Japanese live-action film at the domestic box office. It also recently became the sixth-biggest live-action foreign-language film of all time domestically, so the pressure is on this monster to keep doing monster things.

The film is a new take on the classic monster tale, which takes place in post-war Japan. Godzilla Minus One has been such a hit with audiences, a black-and-white version is hitting theaters later this month.

Director, writer, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki said that this is a new way for fans to see the film in a different light. “I was very happy that the North American audience embraced Godzilla Minus One,” said Yamazaki . “And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well. Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will bring a new and visceral experience to audiences.”

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color will be in U.S. theaters on Friday, Jan. 26.