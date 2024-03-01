Our skyscraper-sized boys are all grown up. In Godzilla vs. Kong, Kong punched Godzilla in the face, and Godzilla clobbered him right back. Now, in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, they realized they’re not so different, you (big lizard) and I (giant monkey), and Godzilla gives Kong a ride.

Kong rides Godzilla in a new clip from ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’. pic.twitter.com/u77Lo4lFAY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2024

I’m so proud of them. The clip comes from a new promo for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which better have at least one song on the soundtrack where a comically large animal roars over a Green Day song. I will also accept Kong and Godzilla riding (and potentially jumping off) a Dune sandworm.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which stars Godzilla, Kong, and some humans (including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Kaylee Hottle), opens in theaters on March 29.