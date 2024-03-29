What is it with the letter “x” in titles?

First, it was Fast X, which is meant to be said as “Fast Ten” (get it?). Now, it’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. If you’re pronouncing the “x” between Godzilla and Kong, like a normal person would, you’re apparently saying it wrong. According to Vulture, the publicity team for the delightfully dumb monster movie has informed the media that “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is how it is written; Godzilla Kong The New Empire is how it is said.”

I’m scared to know how we’re “supposed” to say xXx 4.

Here’s more on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire:

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is out in theaters now. You can read our interview with director Adam Wingard here.

