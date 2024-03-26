The first reactions to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are stomping in, and the critics are loving this latest entry in the MonsterVerse.

This time around Godzilla and Kong are done pounding the crap out of each other and have joined forces to tackle a new threat. At one point, Kong rides Godzilla, so already it has everything that fans could possibly want. But just to be safe, Dan Stevens also chews scenery in a Hawaiian shirt.

Here’s what the critics are saying:

“#GodzillaXKong is an absolute slobberknocker,” Ben Silverio tweeted. “A textbook blockbuster that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Just like playing with your favorite toys as a kid, this movie is a whole lot of fun.”

#GodzillaXKong is like an ‘80s cartoon come to life; this thing is so insanely colorful and toyetic, it’d shock Joel Schumacher,” Bill Bria wrote. “Collects a compelling coterie of non-humans in an AVATAR meets PLANET OF THE APES way, and as for humans, Dan Stevens is having a ball. So was I!”

“#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST!” Griffin Schiller tweeted. “A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse!”

“#GodzillaXKong hits plenty of sweet spots for me!” Aaron Neuwrith wrote. “Tons of wild kaiju action, a brutal villain for Kong, a powered-up Godzilla, Dan Stevens having a blast, some legit surprises, and so many colors. Bring me more MonsterVerse!”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars into theaters on March 29.