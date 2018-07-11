R.L. Stine’s Books Come To Life In The ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ Trailer

#Goosebumps #Trailers
07.11.18 1 day ago

Jack Black has built a career out of playing the best song in the world (tribute), yes, but also starring in family-friendly movies. He was the best thing about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which made almost $1 billion at the box office, but let’s not forget School of Rock, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and Goosebumps, where he played R.L. Stine. Following that film’s success (it made $150 million on a $58 million budget), a sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, was confirmed. Weirdly, though, it’s unclear if Black is back.

In the first Goosebumps, he also voiced Slappy, but Deadline was told that “it’s the voice of the puppeteer Avery Jones” in the sequel. And we never see Stine in the trailer above, which is odd. Instead, we get the author’s famous creations, including the Abominable Snowman of Pasadena and the Werewolf of Fever Swamp, coming to life (like in the original), and also evil gummy bears.

We do know, however, that Haunted Halloween stars Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman (who played the teenage girl Black turned into in 2manji), and IT‘s Jeremy Ray Taylor, and that it was directed by Ari Sandel and written by Rob Lieber. As for Black, you can for sure find him in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which scratches the same horror-for-kids itch. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens October 12.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Goosebumps#Trailers
TAGSGoosebumpsGOOSEBUMPS 2jack blackTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP