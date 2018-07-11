Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jack Black has built a career out of playing the best song in the world (tribute), yes, but also starring in family-friendly movies. He was the best thing about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which made almost $1 billion at the box office, but let’s not forget School of Rock, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and Goosebumps, where he played R.L. Stine. Following that film’s success (it made $150 million on a $58 million budget), a sequel, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, was confirmed. Weirdly, though, it’s unclear if Black is back.

In the first Goosebumps, he also voiced Slappy, but Deadline was told that “it’s the voice of the puppeteer Avery Jones” in the sequel. And we never see Stine in the trailer above, which is odd. Instead, we get the author’s famous creations, including the Abominable Snowman of Pasadena and the Werewolf of Fever Swamp, coming to life (like in the original), and also evil gummy bears.

We do know, however, that Haunted Halloween stars Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman (who played the teenage girl Black turned into in 2manji), and IT‘s Jeremy Ray Taylor, and that it was directed by Ari Sandel and written by Rob Lieber. As for Black, you can for sure find him in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which scratches the same horror-for-kids itch. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens October 12.