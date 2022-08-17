Zac Efron has been taking on some very interesting projects as of late. The former Disney Channel star had a “sick” travel show where he loved eating carbs and was constantly in awe of everyday people doing their jobs. It was riveting! Efron also starred in this year’s Firestarter adaptation and was recently cast in a wrestling biopic about the tragic Von Erich family. Next up, Efron will star as a lone man who just wants to give his friends a beer. The only problem is that it’s 1967 and all of his friends are currently serving in the Vietnam war. But that does not derail him!

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will follow Chickie, based on the real-life John “Chickie” Donohue, who actually traveled from New York to Vietnam in the ’60s, just to bring some good old-fashioned American beer for his friends. That’s patriotism! As per the official description:

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will hit select theaters and on AppleTV+ on September 20th. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, and Kyle Allen. Check out the trailer above.