Cameos of different kinds of Barbies and Kens are clearly an important element in Barbie. Just as there’s a multiverse of Spider-people, there’s a diverse crew of dolls partying for eternity on Perfection Island, but Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan won’t be among them.

Naturally, writer/director Greta Gerwig tried to get them into the mix, but the stars just didn’t line up.

“Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for,” Gerwig told CinemaBlend. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

It would have been the third time the actors have appeared in Gerwig films had it gone through, but the more important question is which style of Barbie and Ken would they be? Rebellious Indie Teen Barbie? 19th Century Polite Society Ken? Or maybe something further afield like Bumbling Irish Detective Barbie or Crying In Front Of The Fireplace For Five Whole Minutes While the Credits Roll Ken.

At any rate, I think we can all agree that Lovely Bones Barbie wouldn’t have been fun.

(via CinemaBlend)