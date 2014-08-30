‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Now The Highest Grossing Movie Of The Year

Good things happen to good movies with great talking racoons. Guardians of the Galaxy added another $3.8 million to its box office total last night (another way of phrasing that: $3.8 million worth of people didn’t pay to see Sin City 2), giving the Marvel movie a grand total of $262.1 million, or enough to pass Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the highest grossing movie of 2014 at the domestic box office.

Guardians added $3.8 million on Friday, which is down just 20 percent from last weekend. That puts it on pace for around $16 million for the three-day frame and over $20 million for the four-day holiday weekend. In the long run, Guardians is now guaranteed to earn over $300 million, and could finish as high as $320 million. (Via)

You can buy a whole lot of Dancing Groot toys with all that money, but it’s not THAT much, relatively speaking, compared to other year-end winners. For instance, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire took home over $424 million last year, and in 2012, The Avengers made $623 million. Plus, there’s a chance another film might eventually pass it — Interstellar has an outside, though unlikely shot, but don’t be surprised if The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 makes THIS MUCH money (“THIS MUCH” = more than Guardians). J-Law is the new Chris Pratt is the new J-Law, etc.

