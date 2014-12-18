James Gunn’s Shortlist Of Star-Lord’s Possible Dads Includes A Message For North Korea

Plenty of celebrities posted their thoughts on social media about Sony completely shelving The Interview in response to hacks and terrorist threats likely originating from North Korea, but James Gunn’s response is our favorite. The Guardians of the Galaxy director posted a picture on Facebook with his most recent edit to his list of Star-Lord’s possible fathers.
Chris Pratt’s character may have been fathered by Galactus (nice), J’son of Spartax, Tony Stark from the future, Martinex, Howard the Duck, Ben Parker, Luke Skywalker, and Kevin Bacon, but now we know one guy who is ruled out. Kim Jong Un, you’re officially on notice.
We hope it ends up being Kevin Bacon. And there’s one guy I think we can definitely rule out.
Rocket Raccoon, in the case of 426-month-old Peter Quill… you are… NOT the father.
Galactus? Ummmm, wouldn’t his schlong be the size of a small moon? I mean, I’ve seen some impressive feats on the internet but… damn.
Had to be done.
Galactus is an Abstract, a universal force who is so far beyond our comprehension that our minds cannot process his true form. He is experienced as the viewer expects to experience him, and that becomes reality for that viewer.
ALL SHE HAS TO DO IS EXPECT A REAL GOOD DICK AND SHE’S GOLDEN.
Ben Parker… So his name would be Peter Parker. Chris Pratt as Spider-Man. DO IT NOW
His name would be Peter Parker’s cousin, seeing how Ben was Peter’s uncle, not his dad.
More like Kim Jong Owned. *high-fives self*
Also, more Oreo the Raccoon, please.
Whoever he is, now that we know Glenn Howerton was the second choice to play Peter Quill, I REALLY want to see him play Peter’s father!
Come on. Even Kim Jong Un liked GotG. Probably asked Rodman about all the cultural references during the screening, but pretty sure he liked it.