If Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a music festival poster, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper would be the large-font headliners, followed by the likes of Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Sylvester Stallone. But there’s some fun names in the smaller font, too, including Linda Cardellini as otter Lylla; Maria Bakalova as astronaut dog Cosmo; Judy Greer as War Pig; and Tara Strong, replacing Miley Cyrus, as Mainframe. Also, Pete Davidson.

As confirmed by James Gunn, the ubiquitous Bupkis star, who previously worked with the director on The Suicide Squad (the good one), has a cameo appearance in the Marvel film. In response to a Twitter follower asking him, “Did you voice anyone in the film? And who did Pete Davidson voice?” Gunn replied, “I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don’t want to show her here because she’s too gorgeous & I don’t want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set.”

Lambshank is the disfigured blob monster that Mantis lets out of its cage, while Phlektik looks like the alien version of Pete Davidson. Good casting.

