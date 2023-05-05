[WARNING: this post contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3]

If you’re not already a vegetarian, you might be after watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As one headline accurately notes, the 32nd (!) film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “deserves a content warning for violence against animals.” What does that mean for our dear friend Rocket Raccoon and his unscannable hands? Well, he (barely) makes out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alive, but his animal companions aren’t so lucky.

In flashback scenes, we learn Rocket’s origin story and how he learned to talk and fly spaceships. We also meet otter Lylla (voiced by Linda Cardellini); walrus Teefs (Asim Chaudhry); and bunny Floor (Mikaela Hoover). They’ve been experimented on by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and when Rocket learns that they’re going to be killed the following day, he plans an escape — but Lylla, Teefs, and Floor are killed before they can see the endless blue sky. It’s one of the saddest scenes in MCU history.

Less sad is the High Evolutionary’s death, because f*ck that guy.

Other deaths in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 include: Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki in a wild performance), who gets blown up in front of her literally golden son, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter); War Pig, a robot pig voiced by Judy Greer, which is a fun sentence; and tens of thousands, if not millions of citizens on Counter-Earth. But at least Cosmo is alive (and a good dog)!

So, to recap, all the Guardians make it out of Vol. 3 alive, but the High Evolutionary, Ayesha, War Pig Voiced By Judy Greer, and Rocket’s friends die. James Gunn better turn off his notifications for the Lylla scene.