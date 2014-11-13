‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Was Going To Have A More Bittersweet Ending

Guardians Of The Galaxy has been an interesting movie; so far, it’s the only movie this year to gross more than $300 million domestically, for example. Part of that is the movie’s enthusiasm, but James Gunn nearly put a heck of a damper on it.

Talking to Slash Film, he discusses some bits that were originally in the film’s ending montage. One in particular stands out:

There are three characters that got cut out [of the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” montage]: Nebula, the Collector and Grandpa Quill. Nebula and Collector we decided, at a certain point, they’re kind of bad guys in the first movie. Grandpa Quill we cut because he was in old age make up and we were a little afraid people wouldn’t recognize that it was him from the beginning of the movie. And also, it was a pretty sad moment. It was Grandpa Quill and he has this photograph of Meredith and Peter as a little boy and he looks up at the stars and we go up to the stars and it was really sweet.

Oof. Visit your grandpa, Pete. If that had been part of the ending, we would have needed far more dancing baby Groot. The other bits are more amusing than anything else; the Collector’s bit was turned into the film’s post-credits cookie, and Nebula has gotten stranded on another planet and is none too happy about it.

Really, as long as the aforementioned baby Groot was in the ending, it would have been all good, but we can understand why Gunn didn’t want to drag down the moment. It’s also interesting because it does imply that Grandpa Quill knows exactly what happened to Pete, and that sooner or later, Pete’s coming back to Earth. Maybe he can try his pelvic sorcery on Black Widow, we’re sure that will end well.