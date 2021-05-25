I’ve said it before and I’ll say that again: there are not enough movies about a team of female assassins starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and, uh, Paul Giamatti. In fact, there’s only one: Gunpowder Milkshake.

It sounds like an expression born on Urban Dictionary, but it’s actually a fun-looking action movie directed by Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves) starring Gillan as a hit-woman raised by a crime syndicate who reunites with her mom (Headey) to protect an eight-year-old girl. “There’s not a single person on Earth I’d rather kill people with.” “Thanks mom.” It looks like a blast.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Sam was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl, Emily. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians. These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake comes out on Netflix on July 14.