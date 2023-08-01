Ever wonder what Gwyneth Paltrow keeps in her medicine cabinet? Wonder no more! The Goop queen is renting her (guest)house on Airbnb.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram (these could have been the original lines for Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad). “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

The listing for the Airbnb includes “a relaxing spa day featuring my favorite goop Beauty essentials,” “nourishing goop Kitchen-inspired meal,” and “guided transcendental meditation session.” Also, free wifi. Paltrow will be on-site to greet her guests to “ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay.” If it’s like every Airbnb I’ve stayed in, there will be a paperback copy of The Da Vinci Code somewhere in the house.

Paltrow won’t allow just anyone to check for hidden doors behind her bookcases, however: the stay is open to two guests for one night only on September 9th. You can find out more information here.