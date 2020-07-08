Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween (not to be confused with 1978’s Halloween or 2007’s Halloween), was scheduled to come out on October 16, 2020, emphasis on the “was.” Universal has pushed Halloween Kills, as well as Halloween Ends, back one year — the new dates are October 15, 2021, and October 14, 2022. Also delayed: Candyman (new date: October 16) and The Forever Purge (July 9, 2021).

The announcement was made by director David Gordon Green and horror maestro John Carpenter, who wrote, “We write this to you heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there’s one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern. We have discussed and struggled with how best to present Halloween Kills to the loyal fans around the world, as well as the new audience we hope to invite to this experience.” They continued:

It was a wild and vibrant production. We lined up a cast of legacy characters like Laurie and Tommy, Lindsey, Lonnie, Marion, Brackett, and The Shape, then alongside some new faces, we aggressively made the second chapter of our Halloween trilogy. It unfolded into an experience that was a creative playground and we feel confident that our misfit pleasures will be seen as an unexpected entry into this franchise. If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year… We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve. And preparation on Halloween Ends has begun as well. It is an honor to be working with these characters and spending time in Haddonfield. We look forward to sharing our next chapters with you.

On the bright side, at least there’s a teaser trailer, which you can watch above. Laurie’s “let him burn” is an extremely 2020 mood.