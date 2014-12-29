Watch Anthony Hopkins Test Terrifying Hannibal Lecter Masks For ‘Silence Of The Lambs’

As if The Silence of the Lambs wasn’t creepy enough, we now have a glimpse into the different disturbing options director Jonathan Demme and crew had when selecting one of its most iconically sinister elements: Hannibal Lecter’s bite mask.

The Criterion Collection unveiled test footage of Anthony Hopkins testing a variety of masks to wear as Lecter earlier this year, and the eerie footage was tracked down and GIF’d by io9 over the weekend.

In addition to the most famous bite mask, Hopkins also donned the wire frame mask (upper-right in the image above) during the film.