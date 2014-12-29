Watch Anthony Hopkins Test Terrifying Hannibal Lecter Masks For ‘Silence Of The Lambs’

As if The Silence of the Lambs wasn’t creepy enough, we now have a glimpse into the different disturbing options director Jonathan Demme and crew had when selecting one of its most iconically sinister elements: Hannibal Lecter’s bite mask.
The Criterion Collection unveiled test footage of Anthony Hopkins testing a variety of masks to wear as Lecter earlier this year, and the eerie footage was tracked down and GIF’d by io9 over the weekend.
In addition to the most famous bite mask, Hopkins also donned the wire frame mask (upper-right in the image above) during the film.
It looks like he did this at Dunder Mifflin.
Holy shit, you’re right. Come to think of it, has anyone seen Dr. Lecter and Creed Bratton at the same time?
@Sweatpants Boner
[25.media.tumblr.com]
“Security in this office park is a joke. Last year I came to work with my spud-gun in a duffel bag. I sat at my desk all day with a rifle that shoots potatoes at 60 pounds per square inch. Can you imagine if I was deranged?”
The top two masks look like they should go on a hockey player. The lower left, with the netting? Looks like something out of Game of Thrones. For the sheer creep factor, I think they nailed it with the one they went with.
Half of those ARE hockey masks.
It looks like the top left cage is a Jofa cage, but the top right is a broomball cage.
I like how automatic it is that his mad eyes shine out over the hockey mask. You can see them being in the room like ‘…yeah that creepy shit is the mask’