Noted Trivia Connoisseur Tom Hanks Is Launching His Own Trivia Game

Tom Hanks aficionados will recall a time in 2014 when the Oscar-winning actor created an app called Hanx Writer, a typewriter app that was basically just like the notes app, but with cute little antique clicking sounds. Now, Hanks is launching another app, this time for trivia buffs everywhere who love to dunk on their friends for not knowing basic answers!

Hanx 101 Trivia will feature nearly 60,000 trivia questions touching on everything from history, art, geography, food, technology, business, and science. “Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with ‘Hanx 101 Trivia,’ created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks,” Apple said in a statement. Hanks narrates the gameplay, hopefully using his normal voice, and not one of his accents. The game was developed by BlueLine Studios.

The game lets you play on your own or against other teams in order to see who is the real trivia master, besides that one guy from The Rehearsal. Apple Arcade does require a subscription which you can get for $4.99/month. If you’d rather just hear Hanks ask a bunch of questions for free, you can sign up for a free trial, or just watch him guest star on Stephen Colbert’s segment “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.”

Hanx 101 Trivia will launch on Friday, September 2nd on Apple Arcade, and it will mark the first trivia game on the platform.

(Via Variety)