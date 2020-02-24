Harrison Ford on why he agreed to star in Blade Runner 2049: “I got paid. Always happy to be paid.” Harrison Ford on one of the more pesky The Rise of Skywalker debates: “I have no f*cking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!” Harrison Ford on the key to a happy marriage: “Don’t talk. Nod your head.” He’s a man of few words… unless you get him talking about one of his passions, like planes, dogs, or the silliness of Star Wars.

As part of the award-winning (I assume) “Dogs Playing with Celebrities” series, BuzzFeed asked Ford, looking less cranky than usual, about his favorite behind-the-scenes memory from making Star Wars. He gave a very Harrison Ford answer.

“The complete and utter disdain that our very experienced British crew felt for what we were doing,” The Call of the Wild star responded. “They couldn’t figure it out. Guy running around in a dog suit and a princess and some guys in tight pants. They couldn’t figure out what we were doing, so they laughed at us constantly, thought we were ridiculous. And we were, but we made a movie that people really enjoyed seeing.”

Ford is regarded as a good actor, but he’s only been nominated for a single Oscar; he doesn’t get enough credit for the endearing chemistry he formed with a tall dog-man, let alone this man-dog from The Call of the Wild. Daniel Day-Lewis could never.

Now that’s acting. Anyway, enjoy Ford playing with puppies.