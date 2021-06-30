An anonymous “obtainer of rare antiquities” took home quite the crown jewel for their collection when they won a fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom during a Prop Store auction in Los Angeles. albeit at quite a hefty price. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The iconic fedora worn by Ford sold for $300,000, substantially more than the $150,000 to $250,000 the hat was valued at. Unsurprisingly, the buyer has chosen to remain anonymous, perhaps to avoid any cries of “that belongs in a museum!”

According to the item description shared by the auction house, the fedora was tailor-made for Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones series by the same company behind the hats in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The description then delves a bit deeper into the details behind the hat, stating:

“The fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version. Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film. The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box. Dimensions: 13″ x 12″ x 6″ (33 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm).”

Now if $300,000 for a worn hat has your jaw on the floor, be sure brace yourself for this next bit: this isn’t even the most a hat from the Indiana Jones series has gone for at auction. Back in 2015, a fedora worn by Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark sold for more than $500,000. Only time will tell how much the one worn in the upcoming Indiana Jones film goes for in 2060.