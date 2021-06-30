Paramount
Movies

Someone Paid $300,000 For The Fedora Harrison Ford Wore In ‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom’

An anonymous “obtainer of rare antiquities” took home quite the crown jewel for their collection when they won a fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom during a Prop Store auction in Los Angeles. albeit at quite a hefty price. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The iconic fedora worn by Ford sold for $300,000, substantially more than the $150,000 to $250,000 the hat was valued at. Unsurprisingly, the buyer has chosen to remain anonymous, perhaps to avoid any cries of “that belongs in a museum!”

According to the item description shared by the auction house, the fedora was tailor-made for Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones series by the same company behind the hats in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The description then delves a bit deeper into the details behind the hat, stating:

“The fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version. Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film. The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box. Dimensions: 13″ x 12″ x 6″ (33 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm).”

Now if $300,000 for a worn hat has your jaw on the floor, be sure brace yourself for this next bit: this isn’t even the most a hat from the Indiana Jones series has gone for at auction. Back in 2015, a fedora worn by Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark sold for more than $500,000. Only time will tell how much the one worn in the upcoming Indiana Jones film goes for in 2060.

