Harry Potter Spin-Off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Starts Filming, Reveals Its Full, Sexy Cast

Well, dear readers, it’s official: The latest movie based on J.K. Rowling’s wizard people has begun filming. Principal photography has begun on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England. Now that the movie is filming, and these things can’t very well be hidden anymore, Warner Bros. has revealed the movie’s full cast. Some of these names, like Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Colin Farrell are already known, but some are new…
– Eddie Redmayne is the main protagonist Newt Scamander, the world’s most preeminent magizoologist. That means he knows about unicorns and griffins and stuff.
– Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice) plays the female lead. Or one of the female leads. It turns out her character Tina actually has a sister named Queenie played by Alison Sudol (Transparent).
Needs more Matt Smith if you ask me. Eddie Redmayne looks like what happens to dads when they get too old and frail. they become aunts.
I was pretty whatever about this, but I’m realizing I do have an interest in non-child wizards out doing stuff and dealing with each other. In my head though this movie is going to amount to a dr Seuss animal book brought to life.
people actually think that redmayne is sexy? yikes.
Redmayne is in this? Well, that just ruins the whole thing.