The news has both casual MCU heads and hardcore comics readers flustered; isn’t the Silver Surfer supposed to be Norrin Radd, the first herald of the world-eating Galactus? And has there ever been a female Silver Surfer? Read on, True Believer…

Julia Garner , best known for roles in Ozark and the Netflix scammer biopic Inventing Anna will reportedly be joining the cast of The Fantastic Four . She’ll be playing the role of Shalla-Bal, a longstanding character with a new role in the MCU — that of the Silver Surfer, a longtime antagonist/supporting character of the titular Marvel First Family.

The latest casting news out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe today turned out to be a big surprise not just because of who was cast but also because of who they’re playing.

Has There Ever Been A Woman Silver Surfer?

The answer is, like most things when it comes to 80-plus years of comic book history, complicated.

in the main Marvel Comics continuity, the Silver Surfer has always been Norrin Radd of the planet Zenn-La, who took on the role of herald in exchange for Galactus sparing his homeworld from its apocalyptic fate. Shalla-Bal was his romantic partner and has sporadically appeared in his comics stories as either a romantic interest or an antagonist over the years.

However, in the 1999 limited series Earth-X, the usual Marvel canon was turned inside-out to depict a potential dystopian future for the Marvel Universe (now, there are like a hundred of those, but in 1999, this was still a relatively novel concept). One of the biggest changes was splitting the Silver Surfer persona between Radd and Bal, who are now twin heralds of a reborn Galactus after the original was killed in his first encounter with the Fantastic Four — the opposite outcome of one of the foundational stories of the Marvel Universe.

As with plenty of characters from the comics, the MCU is finding a new twist on the publisher’s 60-year history to tell different stories with its long-established characters. If it feels like a lot to keep track of, just remember: The important thing is not to be an ass about it just because the adaptation tried something new.