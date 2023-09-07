The last time actress Julia Garner and director Kitty Green worked together, they made The Assistant, one of the best movies of 2019 (and the best movie about the #MeToo movement). The pair have have reunited for The Royal Hotel, a thriller starring Garner and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery scene stealer Jessica Henwick as best friends who take a job in remote Australia. They expect kangaroos but instead are greeted by, OK yes, kangaroos, but also threats from misogynistic customers and — because it’s Australia — snakes.

You can watch the trailer from Neon above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Americans Hanna (Julia Garner) and Liv (Jessica Henwick) are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called ‘The Roval Hotel’ in a remote Outback mining town. Bar owner Billy and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture but soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

The Royal Hotel, which also stars Toby Wallace, Hugo Weaving, Ursula Yovich, Daniel Henshall, James Frecheville, and Herbert Nordrum, opens in theaters on October 6th.