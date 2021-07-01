While we’ve had our Joel, Ellie, and Tommy for quite some time now, we now know who will be playing another one of the The Last Of Us series’ most important roles: Joel’s daughter, Sarah. According to Deadline, Dumbo star Nico Parker is joining HBO’s The Last of Us as Sarah Miller, the daughter of Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel. Parker joins Game of Throne’s star Bella Ramsey and Agents of SHEILD‘s Gabriel Luna, who are set to appear as Ellie and Tommy, respectively.

For those unfamiliar with The Last of Us, the game follows the story of Joel and Ellie as they make their way across the country in hopes of finding a cure to the virus that caused society’s ruin. However, what begins as a simple job for Joel — to smuggle Ellie out of the city and bring her to a safer place — turns into a heartbreaking and violent journey where the unlikely duo are forced to find family and strength within one another. While the upcoming television series focuses solely on the first entry in the IP, a sequel to The Last of Us — The Last of Us Part II — was released last summer to record-breaking sales and critical acclaim.

For the upcoming series, The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann is teaming up with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to produce, write, and bring Joel and Ellie to life. Russian film director Kantemir Balagov will be directing the pilot episode of The Last Of Us, and the whole project is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and HBO. The series has yet to be given a release date.