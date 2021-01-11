“My great ambition is to be in a Fast and Furious movie. I so want to be a mad driver in a Fast and Furious movie.” That’s Helen Mirren back in 2015. Half of her wish came true: the Oscar winner — who, it’s worth repeating, claimed her “great ambition” in life was to be in a movie series that was originally about street racing and stealing old Panasonic televisions — appeared in both The Fate of the Furious and the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw as Magdalene Shaw, Deckard and Owen’s mother. But she did not drive in either film.

“I wanted to be driving, but unfortunately, I’m not,” she said before The Fate of the Furious came out. “Maybe that will come in the future, in Fast and Furious 12… I’m probably one of the few people on the set who know how to drive a gear shift car. I doubt The Rock knows. But I do. I know how to double declutch.” First off, Helen Mirren is one of the few people on Earth who can insult The Rock without fear of being flattened into a pancake. Also, Helen Mirren rules — and she’ll finally get to drive in F9.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly whether Mirren will appear behind a steering wheel in the ninth Fast and Furious movie (scheduled to come out on May 28), Vin Diesel replied, “You ask the right questions. Again, without giving away any spoilers… You know what, I’m going to give you a spoiler: Yes, she gets to drive.” He added, “It’s so awesome. She gets to drive and she gets to drive sleek.” It’s the only way she knows.

Congratulations to Helen Mirren for getting to be a “mad driver in a Fast and Furious movie.” And thank you for showing that dreams sometimes do come true.

