For three seasons, Henry Cavill played Geralt of Rivia, the titular character on Netflix’s The Witcher. During that time, Cavill partook in no shortage of lusty scenes, and well, that may have been your last saucy glimpse of the actor.

While promoting his latest role in Argylle, Cavill recently revealed that he’s fed up with sex scenes and he doesn’t really see the point of them if he’s being honest.

“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” Cavill told the Happy Sad Confused podcast before calling sex scenes “overused.”

“It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?'” Cavill elaborated. “And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'”

According to Cavill, it’s better to leave things to the imagination instead of awkwardly slapping actors together on screen. The man really does not like sex scenes, folks.

Via Variety:

Cavill explained that while there are times where “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and “can really help with the storytelling … Most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, oh naked person, great.'”

And just to make it clear where he stands, Cavill reiterated his point from the top of his rant: “I’m not a fan of doing them.”

Argylle is now playing in theaters.

(Via Variety)