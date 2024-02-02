Henry Cavill has spoken before about his close call with becoming James Bond. The actor made it so far in the audition process for Casino Royale that the choice came down between him and Daniel Craig, who ultimately locked down the 007 role. Well, according to Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, Cavill got even closer to the role than he thought.

For a little background info, Vaughn played a significant role in Craig’s James Bond ascension thanks to casting the actor in the imminently cool British crime film Layer Cake. That performance put Craig on the map and on the path to 007. However, the decision was a close one.

“I’d go off and meet with Daniel and he said, ‘There’s this young guy called Henry Cavill who I think they’re seeing as well,'” Vaughn revealed during a SiriusXM interview (via Total Film) with Cavill sitting next to him. “We hadn’t done Stardust yet, and that’s how you came onto my radar.”

That’s when Vaughn dropped the bombshell news that Casino Royale director Martin Campbell actually preferred Cavill over Craig but was overruled by legendary Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

“I know that the director preferred your audition, but Barbara preferred [Daniel Craig’s 2004 film] Layer Cake,” Vaughn said. “Then they decided you were too young. I probably shouldn’t have said that, but the Broccolis aren’t too keen on me anyway, so what have I got to lose?”

Vaughn’s recollection jibes with what Campbell has shared in interviews. Cavill was only 22 when he auditioned for Bond, but despite being in terrific shape, his age was too hard to overlook in the casting process. The role went to Craig, who was 38 at the time.

Argylle is now playing in theaters.

(Via Total Film)