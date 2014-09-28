Here Are All The Movies Disappearing From Netflix In October

Shutterstock

Every month, Netflix adds and subtracts titles from their streaming library, but luckily for us, this week’s list of departures doesn’t reach heartbreak territory. If you’re a fan of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, you’ll be disappointed to know that both shows are being scrubbed, along with a few Bill Murray classics. Perhaps, most upsetting of all is the news that the timeless Chuck Norris film, The Delta Force, is getting its walking papers, which will leave a huge gaping hole in all Norris fan souls. Here are a few more titles you may want to stream before they sign off on October 1st.

King of New York

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Abel Ferrara’s love letter to the New York crime industry — pre-Rudy Giuliani clean-up — is a potent mix of violence, sex and drugs. It also features one of Christopher Walken’s most electrifying performances as Frank White, a ruthless drug kingpin who seeks to take over the underworld after being released from prison. There’s also a fair amount of dancing from Walken, because what would a great Walken performance be without his sick moves?

Don’t Look Now

Donald Sutherland plays a grieving father — as well as a man with a fantastic semi-afro — who begins seeing the ghost of his dead daughter walking the streets of Venice. When this horror-thriller was released in 1973, it boasted one of the most shocking final scenes in cinema, and it still remains eerie to this day.

Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters 2

If you need a Bill Murray fix, when he was at the height of his comedic powers, then do so now. Both Ghostbusters films are disappearing in October, but hopefully they won’t be gone for too long. These two films broke box office records for the comedy genre, and are still considered among the most successful films ever created. And, if you didn’t know already, Bill Murray ad-libbed almost all of his lines.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Francis Ford Coppola’s rendition of the ultimate vampire tale won three Oscars — for makeup, costuming and effects — and is perhaps the most beautifully produced version of the Bram Stoker classic. Gary Oldman is breathtaking as the titular character who curses God and becomes an immortal, bloodthirsty demon.

Here are the rest of the titles saying goodbye on October 1st:

28 Days

A League of Their Own

Akeelah and the Bee

Barefoot in the Park

Battlestar Galactica

Beyond Borders

Blue Chips

Body of Evidence

Blood and Wine

Breaking Away

Center Stage

China Girl

Code Monkeys

Crimson Tide

Dead Man Walking

Death Wish

East of Eden

Eight Men Out

Fatal Attraction

Ghost

Girl in Progress

Golden Chicken

Heavy Metal

Hunger Games

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Legends of the Fall

Little Birds

Major League

Mean Girls

Meet Wall Sparks

Patriot Games

Primal Fear

Pumpkin

Safe

Snow White: A Tale of Terror

Sugar Hill

The African Queen

The Cape

The Dark Half

The Ghastly Love of Johnny

The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant

The Keep

The Sand Pebbles

The Skeleton Key

This Must Be the Place

The Thomas Crowne Affair

Two Family House

Uncommon Valor