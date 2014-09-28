Here Are All The Movies Disappearing From Netflix In October

#Ghostbusters #Christopher Walken #Bill Murray #Netflix
09.28.14 4 years ago 16 Comments
netflix

Shutterstock

Every month, Netflix adds and subtracts titles from their streaming library, but luckily for us, this week’s list of departures doesn’t reach heartbreak territory. If you’re a fan of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, you’ll be disappointed to know that both shows are being scrubbed, along with a few Bill Murray classics. Perhaps, most upsetting of all is the news that the timeless Chuck Norris film, The Delta Force, is getting its walking papers, which will leave a huge gaping hole in all Norris fan souls. Here are a few more titles you may want to stream before they sign off on October 1st.

King of New York

Abel Ferrara’s love letter to the New York crime industry — pre-Rudy Giuliani clean-up — is a potent mix of violence, sex and drugs. It also features one of Christopher Walken’s most electrifying performances as Frank White, a ruthless drug kingpin who seeks to take over the underworld after being released from prison. There’s also a fair amount of dancing from Walken, because what would a great Walken performance be without his sick moves?

Don’t Look Now

Donald Sutherland plays a grieving father — as well as a man with a fantastic semi-afro — who begins seeing the ghost of his dead daughter walking the streets of Venice. When this horror-thriller was released in 1973, it boasted one of the most shocking final scenes in cinema, and it still remains eerie to this day.

Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters 2

If you need a Bill Murray fix, when he was at the height of his comedic powers, then do so now. Both Ghostbusters films are disappearing in October, but hopefully they won’t be gone for too long. These two films broke box office records for the comedy genre, and are still considered among the most successful films ever created. And, if you didn’t know already, Bill Murray ad-libbed almost all of his lines.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula 

Francis Ford Coppola’s rendition of the ultimate vampire tale won three Oscars — for makeup, costuming and effects — and is perhaps the most beautifully produced version of the Bram Stoker classic. Gary Oldman is breathtaking as the titular character who curses God and becomes an immortal, bloodthirsty demon.

Here are the rest of the titles saying goodbye on October 1st: 

28 Days
A League of Their Own
Akeelah and the Bee
Barefoot in the Park
Battlestar Galactica
Beyond Borders
Blue Chips
Body of Evidence
Blood and Wine
Breaking Away
Center Stage
China Girl
Code Monkeys
Crimson Tide
Dead Man Walking
Death Wish
East of Eden
Eight Men Out
Fatal Attraction
Ghost
Girl in Progress
Golden Chicken
Heavy Metal
Hunger Games
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Legends of the Fall
Little Birds
Major League
Mean Girls
Meet Wall Sparks
Patriot Games
Primal Fear
Pumpkin
Safe
Snow White: A Tale of Terror 
Sugar Hill
The African Queen
The Cape 
The Dark Half 
The Ghastly Love of Johnny
The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant
The Keep
The Sand Pebbles 
The Skeleton Key 
This Must Be the Place 
The Thomas Crowne Affair 
Two Family House 
Uncommon Valor

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ghostbusters#Christopher Walken#Bill Murray#Netflix
TAGSbill murraychristopher walkenGHOSTBUSTERSNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP