Here Are All The Movies Disappearing From Netflix In October

Every month, Netflix adds and subtracts titles from their streaming library, but luckily for us, this week’s list of departures doesn’t reach heartbreak territory. If you’re a fan of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, you’ll be disappointed to know that both shows are being scrubbed, along with a few Bill Murray classics. Perhaps, most upsetting of all is the news that the timeless Chuck Norris film, The Delta Force, is getting its walking papers, which will leave a huge gaping hole in all Norris fan souls. Here are a few more titles you may want to stream before they sign off on October 1st.
King of New York
Abel Ferrara’s love letter to the New York crime industry — pre-Rudy Giuliani clean-up — is a potent mix of violence, sex and drugs. It also features one of Christopher Walken’s most electrifying performances as Frank White, a ruthless drug kingpin who seeks to take over the underworld after being released from prison. There’s also a fair amount of dancing from Walken, because what would a great Walken performance be without his sick moves?
Don’t Look Now
Donald Sutherland plays a grieving father — as well as a man with a fantastic semi-afro — who begins seeing the ghost of his dead daughter walking the streets of Venice. When this horror-thriller was released in 1973, it boasted one of the most shocking final scenes in cinema, and it still remains eerie to this day.
Ghostbusters & Ghostbusters 2
If you need a Bill Murray fix, when he was at the height of his comedic powers, then do so now. Both Ghostbusters films are disappearing in October, but hopefully they won’t be gone for too long. These two films broke box office records for the comedy genre, and are still considered among the most successful films ever created. And, if you didn’t know already, Bill Murray ad-libbed almost all of his lines.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Francis Ford Coppola’s rendition of the ultimate vampire tale won three Oscars — for makeup, costuming and effects — and is perhaps the most beautifully produced version of the Bram Stoker classic. Gary Oldman is breathtaking as the titular character who curses God and becomes an immortal, bloodthirsty demon.
Here are the rest of the titles saying goodbye on October 1st:
28 Days
A League of Their Own
Akeelah and the Bee
Barefoot in the Park
Battlestar Galactica
Beyond Borders
Blue Chips
Body of Evidence
Blood and Wine
Breaking Away
Center Stage
China Girl
Code Monkeys
Crimson Tide
Dead Man Walking
Death Wish
East of Eden
Eight Men Out
Fatal Attraction
Ghost
Girl in Progress
Golden Chicken
Heavy Metal
Hunger Games
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Legends of the Fall
Little Birds
Major League
Mean Girls
Meet Wall Sparks
Patriot Games
Primal Fear
Pumpkin
Safe
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Sugar Hill
The African Queen
The Cape
The Dark Half
The Ghastly Love of Johnny
The Incredible Two-Headed Transplant
The Keep
The Sand Pebbles
The Skeleton Key
This Must Be the Place
The Thomas Crowne Affair
Two Family House
Uncommon Valor
Aw man….. Code Monkeys
I never enjoyed it as much as I did when I first saw it (I don’t htink I can smoke enough pot), but knowing it was there made me rest a little easier at night.
Major League going away just in time for the playoffs. Don’t tell me this shit happens for any other reason than to piss fans off.
Don’t Look Now is a slow burn. Like a crockpot slow burn. But the ending gave me chills
Agreed. A classic!
Some of the shows are a little sad. I just got into watching some of these….
Because when society collapses, a working wifi connection will be easier to find than a $5 DVD.
Whole bunch of good movies on that list.
Why do they remove titles? Seems like Netflix would be able to have some big ass servers at their disposal
Probably licensing costs vs. income generated (or some similar formula for each title).
Licensing costs, yeah. Some contracts mean movies are available for a long or short time. It depends on the studio, movie, franchise, actor, etc.
In the case of the Ghostbusters movies, it’s October so Halloween is coming and they’ll be on TV a few times. Some networks may have exclusive rights to those movies this month. They’ll be readded in November or December I’m sure.
I rank Ghostbusters among my all-time favourite movies. It’s at the top of my Favourite 80s Movies list by a long shot. But Netflix doesn’t need to keep it perma-available because it’s on regular TV all the goddamn time. How do I know? Becuase I will never not watch it when it’s on, even if I happen to see it’s already half over. I swear, I’ve seen Ghostbusters, like, 100+ times now.
Is the netflix version pan and scan or widescreen or their special netflix cropped version?
Meet Wall Sparks. Hehe.
So Netflix just got greedy. I just found out why this service just became hated. I mean I am not paying a company to remove titles. I am paying them to not torrent them, so much in putting faith in the wrong place because now I HAVE to go buy a couple 5 TB hard drives,` my 18 usd has been misplaced, oops!
These guys keep a list of things that are coming to and expiring from netlfix [www.vunify.com]. I think they may do Amazon Prime as well. I had no idea the amazon prime for my kindle also did video until i got a roku.