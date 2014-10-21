Here Are Some Alt-Zombie Movies To Enjoy On Halloween

Most zombie movies can be summed up thusly; idiots run from zombies, idiots get trapped in a location, idiots fight, idiots get eaten. Borrrrrr-ring. How about some zombie movies that have some fun with the undead for your Halloween? Here are a few humble suggestions.
Fido: The Genuinely Great Boy-And-His-Dog Movie
Fido is one of those rare movies that clearly started with a concept, namely a boy and his pet zombie in a squeaky-clean sitcom world, and developed it into a funny movie with a real plot and an actual cast behind it, with hints at the flaws in this movie’s setting without being heavy-handed about it. Billy Connolly plays the title role perfectly, but it’s also got great performances from Carrie-Anne Moss, Tim Blake Nelson, and Dylan Baker.
Dead Heat: The ’80s Buddy-Cop Action Flick
Imagine an ’80s action flick where the hero guns down the villain… and then the villain gets up and starts shooting again. That’s basically the premise of Dead Heat, a movie that at its best mocks the hell out of ’80s action cliches and features the single most hilariously disgusting moment ever set in a Chinese restaurant. At its worst, Joe Piscopo’s wisecracks suck, but it’s worth it to see zombies go to town on each other with Uzis.
Warm Bodies: The Sweet Romantic Comedy
Ever since Shaun of the Dead, “zombies vs. romance” has become something of a crowded genre with some notably good movies like Life After Beth. This is arguably one of the best, though, both because Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer make a credible couple falling in love, and also because it’s not shy about its concept.
Battlefield Baseball: The Completely Insane Japanese Comedy
This movie starts as one about a baseball team going up against a rival team of zombies, who tend to kill the other team with violent, baseball-related deaths. Then it gets weirder. Yes, really. You won’t have any idea what the hell you watched, but you’ll be glad you saw it.
Ed And His Dead Mother: The Lighthearted Coming-Of-Age Story
A guy growing up after the death of a parent and moving on with his life is always an inspiring story, but this movie puts a twist on it. Ed, a hardware store owner and sad sack played by Steve Buscemi, pays $1000 to revive his mother. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well, although it’s substantially less gory than the quite similar Dead Alive, so it might go down a little easier if you’ve got some squeamish people in your viewing crowd.
Pontypool: The Psychological Slow-Burn Bottle Horror Movie
This Canadian horror movie has a fairly simple premise; the day of a rage-virus outbreak, a radio crew slowly pieces together what’s happening…and it isn’t good. Suffice to say, it’s not your traditional zombie movie, as it was simultaneously shot as a movie and recorded as a radio drama, and it’s all about the slow, slow burn.
Where the hell is My Boyfriend’s Back?
If you loved me, you’d eat me.
Dead Heat is a goddamn classic.
Agreed. Treat Williams FTW.
The Chinese food scene alone is a masterpiece of disgusting/hilarious.
Fido should be on every Zombie list ever.
Dead Snow is way better than it has any right to be.
If possible, it wasn’t Norwegian enough.
*Clears throat*
You’re missing Dead Snow, any Fulci film (Zombi or The Beyond would do nicely), Return of the Living Dead, Re-Animator, Tombs of the Blind Dead, Slither (more of a monster B-movie but Fillion and Rooker kick ass in it), The Serpent and The Rainbow, and probably the piece de resistance, Plan 9 From Outer Space.
I’ve never gotten the appeal of Fulci, to be honest.
If you can’t appreciate a film that features a fight scene between a zombie and a fucking shark, we can’t be friends.
It has been awhile since I’ve seen a Fulci movie. I remember liking, “House by the cemetery”.
Bio-Zombie classic from Hong Kong. Kids trapped in a mall kinda thing. Let this amazing poster sell you: [www.beyondhollywood.com]
Good list. Nice to see Pontypool and Ed and His Dead Mother on there. I special ordered EAHDM on VHS in high school because it had They Might Be Giants on the soundtrack. No longer give a rat’s ass about that band, but still love the movie.
Night of the Comet
Ooh. Good pick.
Idle Hands ?!?
Love Idle Hands! Pot in the inhaler is awesome & Jessica Alba is daaaaamn.
The future is now.
Can you believe Tarkovsky left Redrick’s undead father out of Stalker? What a gawdamm gyp.
“What about the undead father, Andrei?” “NO. WE NEED MORE FOOTAGE OF RAILROAD PUSHCARTS.
Warm Bodies fucking sucked, other than that, good list. Fido rules, Pontypool is severely underrated, and course Dead Heat is a classic. Dead Alive should be on this list though
Eh, everybody’s heard of it at this point. It’s a great movie, but I was looking for stuff a little more obscure that people haven’t seen yet.
Couple of my favorites:
AAAH! Zombies! (very funny, low budget film. Told from the perspective of the zombies.)
I Zombie, Chronicles of Pain (Super depressing. Heavy, heavy movie.)
The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (CLASSIC)
Outpost (Nazi Zombies!)
The Revenant (Gory, funny movie about war, ghouls, and the limits of friendship)
Versus (Japanese flick: Evil Dead meets Akira meets the Highlander. Insane.)
Re-Animator (Gives a whole new meaning to the term “severed head.” Yuk yuk yuk)
The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue, I like that movie.
Night of the Creeps.
While it’s not exactly zombies, “I Sell the Dead” is a great British dark comedy about grave robbers.
With Dominic Monaghan & Ron Pearlman.