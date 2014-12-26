Here Are The 10 Highest- (And Lowest-) Grossing Movies Of 2014

Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.26.14 7 Comments

If The Gambler somehow brings in $990 million this week, it still wouldn’t be the highest grossing movie of 2014. Hell, it wouldn’t even be Mark Wahlberg’s number-one movie of 2014. Just how much money did Transformers: Age of Extinction make? Put it this way: you know how computers explode when you ask them to define “love”? That’s my brain when I saw this.

If you go by domestic box office only, Trans4mers finished fifth behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and The LEGO Movie. All of those films are superior to Michael Bay’s metallic orgasm, proving once and for all, f*ck you, China. What are you gonna do, hack us? Been there, done that.

Two more things:

1) Chris Pratt had a really good 2014.

2) Here’s the bottom-10:

Mr. Pip stars Hugh Laurie as Mr. Pibb’s British uncle.

Via Box Office Mojo

Around The Web

TAGS2014 In ReviewMALEFICENTTRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP