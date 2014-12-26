Here Are The 10 Highest- (And Lowest-) Grossing Movies Of 2014

If The Gambler somehow brings in $990 million this week, it still wouldn’t be the highest grossing movie of 2014. Hell, it wouldn’t even be Mark Wahlberg’s number-one movie of 2014. Just how much money did Transformers: Age of Extinction make? Put it this way: you know how computers explode when you ask them to define “love”? That’s my brain when I saw this.
If you go by domestic box office only, Trans4mers finished fifth behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and The LEGO Movie. All of those films are superior to Michael Bay’s metallic orgasm, proving once and for all, f*ck you, China. What are you gonna do, hack us? Been there, done that.
Two more things:
1) Chris Pratt had a really good 2014.
2) Here’s the bottom-10:
Mr. Pip stars Hugh Laurie as Mr. Pibb’s British uncle.
Blame the Asians for Michael Bay.
Also, only Interstellar is an original concept in that top 10. Everything else is a sequel or based on pre existing source material.
I’ll agree with the originality but in reality GoG, Cap 2, and Dawn of abc were great movies
damn. that’s true
Shouldn’t we be blaming ourselves for allowing Bay to get this far in the first place?
“If you go by domestic box office only, Trans4mers finished fifth behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and The LEGO Movie.”
And guess which one of them is the only one not to make the worldwide top 10.
Maleficent is a bit shocking. It was a good movie. But not that good.
The top movies are all fantasy