Who Is Glen Powell Dating? (And Why Isn’t It Sydney Sweeney?)

Sorry, but Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney aren’t dating in real life. They have great on-screen chemistry in Anyone But You, the modestly budgeted romantic-comedy that became a surprise box office hit with a $200 million-plus worldwide gross, but she’s engaged to Jonathan Davino and he’s been spotted with a former Miss World Israel.

The Daily Mail reports that Powell was seen with Noa Kochba “at Largo at the Coronet, a nightclub in Los Angeles. Following their fun-filled night out, alongside a group of stunning women, the 35-year-old actor and beauty queen, 25, were seen making their way to her car through a mass of fans crowded outside the building waiting for his autograph.” Hopefully at least one person asked him to sign their copy of Everybody Wants Some!!, where Powell plays everyone’s cool best friend.

The performer most recently dated model Gigi Paris for three years, before calling it quits in April 2023 while filming his latest movie Anyone But You. In December, Powell credited Sweeney as the mastermind behind playing up the dating rumors between them to promote their film. When asked about their decision to lean into their characters, Ben and Bea, the actor star, 35, opened up about utilizing their “authentic chemistry” to entice viewers to watch their rom-com.

Look for Powell next in Richard Linklater’s Hitman.

