With the holidays upon us, everyone’s thoughts are turned to the true meaning of the season: Watching Home Alone. The 1990 film starring Macaulay Culkin is a beloved classic, so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that people are absolutely losing their minds over a fake trailer for a new installment that brings back Culkin’s Kevin McCallister.

Titled Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge, the parody trailer splices together footage from Culkin’s cameo in The Righteous Gemstones and the Home Alone reboot on Disney+ that everyone wisely forgot about. In fact, we forget we even said anything.

Anyway, in Kevin’s Revenge, our hero is older now, but still hell bent on defending his house. Only this time, he’s significantly upped his arsenal and thwarts an entire SWAT team while unleashing vengeance on his old foes: The Wet Bandits. Despite the slapped together footage that just barely works, people are going nuts over the prospect of a new Home Alone movie that catches up with an aged and considerably darker Kevin.

You can see some of the YouTube comments below:

The fact that Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern were in this parody with Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara is way too teasing to us fans! C’mon HA cast… let’s make this on time for next Christmas!

This NEEDS to happen.

This looks way better than all the other home alone remakes they did I would watch this the day it comes out

I haven’t gone to the cinema in a long time, but if they make this parody into a real movie, I’ll grab my money and go to the cinema in an instant. I swear.

I would looooove it if this was turned into an actual movie. This is so awesome!

Whoever did this parody is a genius, this would’ve been incredible if this ever happened

Brilliant work! I LOVE it! This is the “Home Alone 3” we SHOULD have gotten! With all these reboot sequels being released in recent years, hopefully this series will be revived!

The original Home Alone is available for streaming on Disney+.