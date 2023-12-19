When Will ‘Home Alone’ Air On TV This Year?

After rocketing Macaualy Culkin to fame in 1990, Home Alone quickly cemented itself as a holiday favorite for generations to come. The now-classic comedy centers around Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who accidentally gets left behind as his family makes a mad dash to the airport to spend Christmas in Paris. As his mom (Catherine O’Hara) desperately tries to get home, Kevin is having the time of his life as the man of the house.

However, when a pair of burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) targets Kevin’s house, he has no choice but to defend his home via an assortment of hilariously brutal booby traps.

With the holiday season in full swing, Home Alone is already airing on Freeform to get those yuletide vibes flowing. Here’s the full schedule on when you catch the beloved ’90s comedy.

Via USA Today:

Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:50 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 at 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 6:20 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Home Alone is also available for streaming with a Disney+ subscription or through VOD rental on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

