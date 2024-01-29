The holidays have been over for quite some time now, but that hasn’t stopped the sudden swirl of interest in a mystery from Home Alone that has apparently bothered people for decades: Where did the McCallister family get their money?

In the classic film that instantly launched Macaulay Culkin into the top-tier of child star fame, young Kevin not only lives in a massive Midwestern mansion, but his family is seen taking an extravagant trip to Paris and sitting on wads of cash, which they use to pay for the pizza that causes the infamous ruckus that kickstarts Kevin’s dream (and very near future) of living alone.

The topic of the McCallister’s money has become so persistent, that Catherine O’Hara was asked about the viral mystery during a recent interview to promote her role in Argylle.

Here’s what she told PEOPLE while talking about the iconic McCallister home:

“I was aware of how beautiful it was, but no, I never thought of their money. That’s not where my head was when I was doing [the movie]. Of course, they all went to Paris, didn’t they?” she says. “I guess Peter had his own religion,” she quips of her on-screen husband, played by the late John Heard. “Church of the McCallisters.”

Jokes aside, O’Hara tried to put the issue to rest by offering a definitive answer.

“People have these theories, where’d they get their money?” she said. “Maybe he inherited it… they inherited it.”

There you have it, folks, the actual mom from Home Alone says the family money was inherited. You can stop accusing poor Peter McCallister of being in the mob now.

(Via PEOPLE)