Thanks to a recent theory that managed to rope Taylor Swift into the mystery of who is the real Argylle author Elly Conway, director Matthew Vaughn would really like to put this whole thing to bed sooner rather than later.

Here’s the situation: Argylle the movie is reportedly based on the upcoming book of the same name written by a first-time, unknown author going by the name of Elly Conway. However, when the first trailer arrived, Bryce Dallas Howard was revealed as Conway in the movie as the author gets roped into a real-life espionage plot. The trailer left people scratching their heads, but Vaughn insisted that Conway is a real-life person who has yet to out herself.

Unfortunately, the whole thing is getting out of control. After online theories started postulating that Swift is the real-life Conway, Vaughn went into panic mode.

“It’s not Taylor Swift, but books do not write themselves. I wish they did. I wish screenplays wrote themselves. I wish movies directed themselves,” Vaughn told Variety at the film’s London premiere. “There is a Elly Conway. I am begging Elly Conway to come out of the shadows because this Taylor Swift thing freaked me out. And it’s going to happen.”

Conway’s identity continues to remain a mystery, but for now, Penguin, the publisher of the Argylle book, is continuing to insist that Conway is real and reserves the right to reveal her identity at a time of her choosing.

“Elly Conway is a real person who wrote a brilliant spy thriller a couple of years ago,” a Penguin publicist told Variety after being questioned about Conway’s existence. “Matthew Vaughn heard about the manuscript pre-publication via her agent and decided to put Elly’s novel at the heart of his new film Argylle, with a distinctive Matthew Vaughn twist. The book and the film are now being released almost simultaneously.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Argylle follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle opens in theaters on February 2.

(Via Variety)