‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’, AKA The Space Avengers, Gets A Brutally Honest Trailer

Screen Junkies’ newest Honest Trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy is brutally honest… about DC Comics moreso than about Marvel. But they give Marvel a little time in the barrel about “The Space Avengers”, too..
“Oh, you like superheroes? Well how about a movie that stars a f*cking raccoon and a f*cking tree?”
“You like Vin Diesel? Yeah, well we cast him, and he only says one f*cking line.”
You want more pedigreed actors? We’ll put them in stupid outfits and make them say space bullsh*t. […] Hey, remember that chubby idiot from Parks and Rec? We’re going to turn him into a sex symbol. That would be hilarious.”
“Remember the worst movie, we ever made, Howard The Duck? Stick that after the credits when everyone’s expecting Avengers 2. It’ll totally f*ck with our fans, and they’ll love it anyways.”
And we do love it. We love it so much.
“But if you’re still confused, just remember the hero is still the white guy.”
So, so true.
Well one of them is black-ish.
Dr. Steve Brule! Space broats!
For Your Health!
We get it, the internet hates DC.
well now wait a minute Spoiler alert but Groot has TWO lines
Marvel Chris #3!
Lea Thompson IS FUCKING BEAUTIFUL!!!