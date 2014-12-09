‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’, AKA The Space Avengers, Gets A Brutally Honest Trailer

#Benicio Del Toro #Bradley Cooper #Honest Trailers #Vin Diesel #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
Entertainment Editor
12.09.14 8 Comments

Screen Junkies’ newest Honest Trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy is brutally honest… about DC Comics moreso than about Marvel. But they give Marvel a little time in the barrel about “The Space Avengers”, too..

“Oh, you like superheroes? Well how about a movie that stars a f*cking raccoon and a f*cking tree?”

“You like Vin Diesel? Yeah, well we cast him, and he only says one f*cking line.”

You want more pedigreed actors? We’ll put them in stupid outfits and make them say space bullsh*t. […] Hey, remember that chubby idiot from Parks and Rec? We’re going to turn him into a sex symbol. That would be hilarious.”

“Remember the worst movie, we ever made, Howard The Duck? Stick that after the credits when everyone’s expecting Avengers 2. It’ll totally f*ck with our fans, and they’ll love it anyways.”

And we do love it. We love it so much.

More movie-related honest trailers:

Via Screen Junkies

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro#Bradley Cooper#Honest Trailers#Vin Diesel#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSbenicio del toroBRADLEY COOPERCHRIS PRATTDAVE BAUTISTADJIMON HOUNSOUGLENN CLOSEGuardians of the GalaxyHONEST TRAILERSJAMES GUNNJOHN C. REILLYjosh brolinKAREN GILLANLEE PACEMarvelMichael RookerSCREEN JUNKIESVIN DIESELZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP