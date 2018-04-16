Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Movies starring Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista typically don’t fall under the radar, but I had never heard of Hotel Artemis until watching the trailer above, and now my life is better for it. Written and directed by Drew Pearce (whose script credits include Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), the future-set, war-torn thriller is about a secret hospital for criminals run by The Nurse (Foster), who makes her patients follow strict rules.

They include, “While on the premises, no fighting with or killing other patients” and, “If member is found to have compromised or led to compromise of location, membership will be revoked,” and “Absolutely no visitors.” (Or as Drax the Destroyer puts it, “Visiting hours… are never,” before murdering a dude.) Think: the Continental Hotel from John Wick: Chapter 2, but with more bedpans and IV drips and Jeff Goldblums. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A near-future thriller, set in its own distinctive crime universe, Hotel Artemis follows a nurse who runs an underground hospital for Los Angeles’ most sinister criminals, and finds that one of her patients is actually there to assassinate another.

Hotel Artemis opens June 8.