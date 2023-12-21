How To Find ‘Anyone But You’ Showtimes Near You

December is the perfect time to celebrate the holiday season, and what’s a better way to do that then watch a movie about two hot actors on a boat in Australia? It’s the season of giving.

Anyone But You follows Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a classic tale of enemies who have to pretend to date for some undisputable reason. Surely nothing can go wrong here! Here is the official synopsis: “In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

The movie isnt on streaming yet, so if you want to check out the Shakespearean tale, you’ll have to head to theaters. The movie hit cinemas on December 22nd, and you can check showtimes via Fandango.

Anyone But You doesn’t have an official streaming release date, but it should ne noted that Sony’s other romcom No Hard Feelings hit the streamer after four months, so we will likely see it on Netflix sometime in the Spring.