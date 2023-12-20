When Will ‘Anyone But You’ Be On Streaming?

After months of behind-the-scenes gossip, Anyone But You finally hits theaters this weekend. The romantic-comedy from Easy A director Will Gluck stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and… that’s all you really need to know. Their chemistry, both on and off the screen, is the number-one reason to see Anyone But You. But if you can’t convince your family to wake up from their eggnog-based stupor and drive to the theater this holiday season, there’s good news: Anyone But You is coming to streaming… eventually.

There’s no streaming or VOD premiere date yet, but Screenrant theorizes that “Sony’s other major 2023 R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings went on streaming after roughly four months,” so “this should mean that Anyone But You will be released on Netflix in April 2024.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.