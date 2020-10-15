C’mon, Hubie Halloween wasn’t that bad: Boston news anchor Alaina Pinto was fired by WHDH Channel 7 News for making a cameo in Adam Sandler’s hit horror-comedy. It had nothing to do with the quality of the Netflix movie, however (Boston prides itself on making only the finest films). Pinto lost her job for “mistakenly [violating] my contract.”

“Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved,” Pinto tweeted. She has a small role in Hubie as a morning news anchor who dresses up as Harley Quinn on Halloween, as do her female co-workers.

Pinto added, “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!” This sucks and she could keep her job, but at least she has a very good IMDb.

Not many people can claim they were in Hubie Halloween. Alaina Pinto can.

(Via EW)