Even though he is a 63-year-old Brit, Hugh Grant really is the people’s princess! He is not afraid to tell it like it is, even if it’s moderately rude. So it’s about time we got used to him saying out-of-pocket stuff and being generally grumpy because every once in a while we are blessed with a small anecdote from the man himself, and it only makes him more mysterious.

Grant’s latest complaint is about his “stark naked” Oompa Loompa mock-up, that was sent to him during post-production. Luckily, he didn’t provide image proof, but it probably would not be publishable anyway.

The actor told People that director Paul King sent over some images of the CGI Loompa before the final product. “Paul quite early on in the editing process, sent me a mock-up of the Oompa Loompa stark naked. And my little children were a little alarmed at that,” Grant admitted. Grant has five kids, which is conveniently the same amount of golden tickets that Wonka himself offered. Coincidence? Probably!

The actor admitted that the mock-up was so he could get a better feel for the character, which included “the color of the skin and the way the hair works and on all the kind of details of it,” Grant explained before adding the little tidbit that he “had no clothes” on. An important part to mention.

Earlier this year, King told Variety that he wrote an “apology” letter to Grant after he agreed to star. “I had to write him this awkward letter, saying, ‘You’re good at playing washed-up, old hams…’” King warned him, before ensuring that it would be all worth it in the end. “Once you see Hugh Grant as an 18-inch high orange man with green hair, you go, ‘Ah, yes. I know what Oompa Loompas are. It all makes perfect sense.’” Was it worth it? Only time will tell!

Wonka hits theaters on December 15th.

(Via People)