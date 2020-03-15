Hugh Jackman Apologizes To Fans After Causing A Hand-Washing Coronavirus Controversy

Like most responsible citizens of the world, Hugh Jackman is just trying to do his part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, things went a tad awry when the Logan actor posted what he thought was going to be a fun video about washing your hands. Instead it turned into a viral catastrophe, which seems to the theme these days.

Hugh was seen in a luxury marble bathroom as he lathered his hands with soap and danced around the sink. The star was attempting to show the correct hand-washing techniques to the beat of Doja Cat’s Say So – a popular song used with dances on TikTok. However, the post was soon flooded by comments that were less-than-impressed with Hugh leaving his tap running during the 20-second clip.

You know the old saying “no good deed goes unpunished?” That’s social media in a nutshell. Fortunately, Jackman was a good sport about the watery scandal and quickly returned to Twitter with a new video, in which he owned up to his environmental faux pas, even thanking fans for their justifiable concern:

Take #2. You’re all absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for you … and the planet. #WashYourHands #SaveWater #world #HealthyLife

